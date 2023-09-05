TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — United Airlines has lifted a ground stop on all flights across the United States due to a technology issue.
According to United, the issue occurred across its entire system, requiring all pending flights to be delayed. Shortly after, the stop was lifted.
The Tampa International Airport said it only felt a minimal impact from this problem.
Its website said only one departing flight to Chicago O’Hare was delayed.
