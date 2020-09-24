United Airlines, Google to launch trip planning map for coronavirus era

(NBC) – United Airlines is teaming up with Google to create interactive maps to help travelers find destinations that fit the coronavirus era.

The map allows travelers to punch in the most they want to spend on a ticket.

It will filter airports by what the traveler wants to do, rather than where they want to go.

For example, a search for a return trip from Neward, New Jersey, the first week in November with a preference for national parks and hiking yielded a $117 flight to Denver, Colorado.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: