13 dead in Philadelphia rowhouse fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WFLA) — At least 13 people have died after a large fire ripped through a rowhouse in Philadelphia, NBC 10 reported.

Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday in the Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows.

The house had been converted into two apartments. The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Officials said 13 people died and two others were in critical condition.