ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) -—The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina needs the public’s help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.

Deputies said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap according to deputies.

Boseman is the uncle of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, the family told WSPA.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4440.