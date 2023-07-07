ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) — An attempted robbery in an Atlanta nail salon resulted in crickets after everyone in the store ignored the thief.

Video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows an unidentified man entering Nail 1st Salon in Atlanta. He begins screaming at customers and employees to “get down” and hand him money.

“Get your hands out of your pockets. Give me all your money,” the “would-be” robber said.

At one point, a woman is seen standing up with her cellphone in her hand. The thief snatched her phone and left the store.

It is unknown whether the suspect has been caught.