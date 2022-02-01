UCLA cancels in-person classes after former lecturer threatens school

Royce Hall on the campus of University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) is seen on March 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

UCLA canceled all in-person classes Tuesday after a former lecturer apparently emailed threats to members of the school community and posted a video online that referenced a mass shooting.

The suspect, identified by officials as Matthew Christopher Harris, was taken into custody following a standoff in Boulder, Colorado, later in the day.

The former philosophy department postdoctoral researcher posted a video online containing footage from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and clips from the movie “Zero Day,” which is based on the mass killing at Columbine High School, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Harris also posted an 800-page manifesto titled “DEATH Sentences,” according to the Times.

The manifesto, which Harris writes is “dedicated to domestic terrorism and violence” calls for “death to America” and urges people to “go forth and murder them out of existence.”

The Times also obtained several emails from department leaders informing students and faculty that Harris had made threats toward the philosophy department and people in it.

School officials tweeted late Monday that they were not sure that Harris was even in California but that all classes would be held remotely Tuesday out of “an abundance of caution.”

A UCLA spokesperson confirmed Tuesday morning that law enforcement has the person who made the threats “under observation” and that the person is not in California.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore later said the suspect was located in Colorado.

UCLA officials did not identify Harris but said the threat suspect had been taken into custody.

“I am greatly relieved to share that law enforcement officers in Colorado have taken into custody the individual who made threats against some members of our UCLA community yesterday,” a portion of the school’s statement read.

Student instruction will continue to be remote Tuesday but in-person classes are going to resume on Wednesday, according to the statement.

Harris, whose postdoctoral status apparently expired at the end of June 2021, had previously been placed on leave while UCLA investigated allegations he sent a video with pornographic content to a student, according to the Daily Bruin.

Those claims, along with several other negative reviews of Harris’ class were posted on an anonymous site for students called bruinwalk.com.