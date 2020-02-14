Uber testing toll-free 1-800 number for people without smartphones

(CNN) – Uber is testing an old fashioned way of booking a cab in Arizona.
The ride-sharing company is testing a toll-free phone number for booking its cars.
In Arizona, passengers can call 1-833-USE-UBER to reach an Uber contractor.
That contractor will then book a ride on the app and give the caller a price quote.
Uber will then send driver details such as the expected arrival time and receipts via text message.
Uber said the service is intended for people who may not own a smartphone and have access to its app.
