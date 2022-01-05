Uber rider stuck for hours on Virginia highway refunded $600 bill after interstate shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/NBC) — A Richmond man has been refunded the $600 he was charged for an Uber ride that became trapped with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia this week.

Andrew Peters was returning from San Francisco and did not understand the severity of the situation when he took an Uber from Dulles International Airport on Monday and got stuck in the traffic disaster, WTOP-FM reported.

“It was like being in some weird parking lot,” Peters said.

After a nine-hour trek, Peters got home Tuesday and paid a $200 bill, to which another $400 charged was added.

In a statement, Uber said Peters would get his money back and the driver’s pay would not be affected.

According to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, the traffic was finally cleared up Tuesday night, more than 24 hours after the chaos began.