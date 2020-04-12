Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

(CNN) – Uber is distributing millions of masks to its drivers and deliverers to help keep them safe from COVID-19.
Cities like Miami, Detriot and Philadelphia now require public transit or rideshare drivers to wear such masks.
Uber says the first shipment went out Tuesday to people in New York.
The company says tens of millions more masks are expected to arrive in other cities and regions around the world in the coming weeks.
