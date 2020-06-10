Uber Eats waives delivery fees for black-owned restaurants

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Uber Eats users can now have food delivered from black-owned restaurants with no delivery fee for the rest of the year.

The company made the announcement on Twitter, saying it’s a response to users’ requests to be able to find black-owned restaurants.

Uber employees used publicly available sources to determine which restaurants are owned by black entrepreneurs.

UberEats has seen its growth more than double each year.

Food delivery competitor Postmates is also offering delivery from black-owned restaurants with no delivery fees. It allows customers to help identify such restaurants by tagging them.