U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan identified

TAMPA (WFLA) – The U.S. Army Special Operations Command has announced the identity of the soldier killed in combat.

40-year-old Sgt. Major James G. “Ryan” Sartor was killed on Saturday in the Faryab province of Afghanistan.

Sartor was assigned to 3rd Infantry Division as in infantryman.

Sartor was deployed to Iraq as an infantryman in 2002 and as a Green Beret in 2006,2007,2009, and 2010. He also deployed to Afghanistan with 10th SFG (A) in 2017 and 2019.

“We’re incredibly saddened to learn of Sgt. Maj. James “Ryan” Sartor’s passing in Afghanistan. Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional,” said commander of 10th SFG (A), Col. Brian R. Rauen. “He led his Soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed.”