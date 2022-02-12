U.S. orders Ukraine embassy evacuated amid military buildup reports

A security patrols an area around the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The State Department is ordering the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country and allowing non-essential staff to leave Ukraine. The move comes amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine despite talks between U.S. and Russian officials. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory Saturday morning announcing the evacuation of most U.S. personnel from Embassy Kyiv as tensions over potential invasion continue to rise.

The Department of State said that Saturday, most direct hire employees were ordered to leave the embassy “due to the continued threat of Russian military action.”

Sunday, consular services will end at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. Instead, consular services will be moved to Lviv to handle emergencies.

Even so, U.S. citizens will not be able to get passport, visa or routine consular services at the Lviv location. Citizens would have to go embassies in other countries to get help with those needs.

The Department of State also ordered U.S. citizens to not to travel to Ukraine, putting the country on a Level 4 advisory.

However, U.S. officials also noted that certain locations within Ukraine have increased risks due to Russian influence, posing more dangers for citizens left in the countries.

“There are continued reports of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, indicating potential for significant military action against Ukraine,” the Department of State advisory reads. “The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv.”

In the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, American citizens and other people have faced threats and kidnapping after getting stopped at Russian-controlled checkpoints, according to the advisory.

This Saturday, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone over the rising conflict to help prevent escalation, according to a report by the Associated Press.

However, the U.S. maintains that Russia could initiate military action at any day, but intelligence gathered by the U.S. suggests that this upcoming Wednesday could be the day.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed American concerns for urgency as “hysteria.”

“The Anglo-Saxons need a war,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favorite method of solving their own problems.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.