Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White left a detention center Friday to go to a courthouse but never arrived.

(NBC News) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White, a capital murder suspect, and the location of Vicky White, a “missing and endangered correctional officer,” who disappeared Friday in northwest Alabama, the agency announced Sunday.

Vicky White, 38, a Lauderdale County corrections officer, left a detention center around 9:40 a.m. Saturday to go to a courthouse but never arrived, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two aren’t related.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said.

