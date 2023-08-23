Two scuba divers silhouetted against the sun while they explore a coral reef

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – United States Coast Guard crews are searching for two scuba divers after they vanished while dive fishing off Coffin Island in Puerto Rico Wednesday.

According to USCG, the two male scuba divers were on a boat with two other people when they went missing. The other individuals aboard the boat remained on the vessel and reported losing sight of both the divers.

When the two men vanished, they were reported to be wearing black and diving at a depth of 40 to 60 feet, according to a press release.

Coast Guard watchstanders said they received an initial notification of the incident around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said air and surface units are searching for the scuba divers alongside Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action and Ponce Municipal Police.

At this time, the USCG have not yet released any information regarding the identities of the missing scuba divers.

