U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing fishermen on sinking boat in Atlantic Ocean

SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed multiple units to search for three fisherman that went missing in the Atlantic, according to a release Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said the three men recently left Loiza, a city on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico, in a 20-foot blue and white boat. However, before losing contact, the men managed to tell a friend their boat was disabled and taking on water.

Coast Guard watchstanders said they got a 911 call from a local saying the boat was in distress.

Two boats and two aircraft, one of them being from Air Station Clearwater, are combing the waters around 20 nautical miles north of Vega Baja and Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Those with information on the fishermen are asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.