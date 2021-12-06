Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly employees roughly $50M in year-end bonuses

In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (WFLA) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 frontline and hourly employees at its meatpacking plants.

Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value of the wages and benefits Tyson’s hourly workers receive up to $24 an hour from $22 an hour over the past year.

The one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to $700 and be distributed starting this month.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods said in a press release. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them head on.”

Tyson estimated that it has spent more than $500 million on wage increases and other bonuses over the past year for the employees who kept its plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.