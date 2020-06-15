Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral

TAMPA (KRON/CNN Newsource) – Tyler Perry is stepping up and has offered to pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old black father of four who was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer on Friday.

One of the attorneys for the Brooks family made the announcement at a press conference that Perry would be paying for the funeral.

“We want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with, who will be taking care of the funeral for the family. And it’s support like that and it’s people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this. It’s a step forward and we want to thank him for such a generous move,” Brooks family attorney Chris Stewart said.

Brooks was shot and killed at the hands of Atlanta police officers who responded to a Wendy’s drive-thru where Brooks was sleeping in his car.

The officer who killed Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, has been fired from the Atlanta Police Department as the investigation continues.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, the city’s police chief, Erika Shields, resigned.

Back in April, Perry made headlines after he paid for the groceries of senior citizens shopping during designated seniors hours at nearly four dozen Kroger locations in Louisiana and Georgia.