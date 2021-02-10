Twitter to uphold permanent ban against Trump, even if he were to run for office again

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House on June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twitter CEO Ned Segal reportedly said former President Donald Trump wouldn’t be allowed back onto the social media platform – even if he runs again for president in 2024.

“When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” Twitter CFO Ned Segal told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday morning.

“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence,” Segal said. “He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.”

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s Twitter account back on Jan. 8 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The account was suspended two days after five people died during a riot at the U.S. Capitol back on Jan. 6.