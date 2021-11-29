Twitter stock jumps after report that Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Shares of Twitter are surging at the market open on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 following a report that Dorsey will be stepping down from his post. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market,  jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday. CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss