Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Twitter announced Friday it had permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account due to “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Trump’s Twitter account was previously locked following a series of disputed tweets posted by the president in the wake of the demonstrations at the Capitol.

The news comes following the announcement that Trump’s Facebook account would be blocked indefinitely, or at least through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Lawmakers had been calling on Twitter to join Facebook in taking more permanent action against the president.

Facebook said in a statement it was “appalled by the violence at the Capitol today,” and that it would be “treating these events as an emergency.”

On Friday, Twitter also banned President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as part of a purge of QAnon accounts following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of violent Trump supporters.

Twitter said in an email statement Friday: “Given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

The company says that when it determines a group or campaign is engaged in “coordinated harmful activity,” it may suspend accounts that it finds primarily encourages that behavior.

QAnon is a baseless belief, born on the internet, that Trump has been secretly fighting deep state enemies and a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex-trafficking ring.