TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The popular social media app Twitter appears to be down for users across the world Wednesday.

Website status monitoring program, “Downdetector,” showed a spike in Twitter outage reports around the 10,000 mark late Wednesday afternoon.

Users attempting to post a tweet were met with a message that reads, “Tweet from [user’s account] failed: You reached your daily tweet limit. Please try again tomorrow.”

Others received the error, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

Some reported having success using the scheduling feature to automatically send their posts at a later time.

According to technology news outlet 9to5Mac, the outage comes shortly after Twitter launched an update increasing the maximum character count per tweet to 4,000. It is unclear if the outage and the update are connected.

