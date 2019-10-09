Twitter found using phone numbers, emails collected for account security to sell ads

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Twitter “inadvertently” used phone numbers and email addresses to target ads to users.

The company made the announcement in a blog post Tuesday.

Users provided their emails and numbers for account security purposes.

The Federal Trade Commission fined Facebook $5 billion this year after saying it broke the law by doing something similar.

Twitter said it’s unclear how many people were impacted. The social media giant said no personal data was shared externally.

It’s unclear if Twitter broke any laws or if the FTC will also hold the company accountable.

