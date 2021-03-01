Twitter expanding enforcement system to include COVID-19 misinformation

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, sued to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and chills speech. Trump’s order, signed in late May, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet and stream. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twitter said it will apply labels to posts that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines.

Twitter said it would begin applying labels to posts pertaining to vaccines that include conspiracy theories and rhetoric unfounded in research or credible reporting. Similar to the company’s election-integrity policy update in January, Twitter said it would permanently suspend users who violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy five times.

One strike: no account-level action

Two strikes: 12-hour account lock

Three strikes: 12-hour account lock

Four strikes: 7-day account lock

Five or more strikes: permanent suspension

Twitter says they introduced the COVID-19 guidance, they have removed more than 8,400 Tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide.

Recently Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed new laws to combat “Big Tech’s ‘censorship’ of right-wing political candidates”.

The governor said ‘Big Tech’ is becoming more like ‘Big Brother’ with “each passing day.”

“What about the 88 million Americans who chose to ‘follow’ Donald Trump [on Twitter]? Sorry! Content moderators on Twitter pulled the plug,” the governor said.

The CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey said in November that the social media site flagged some 300,000 tweets as part of efforts to combat disinformation in the period around the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.