TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Workers at Twitter and Square are getting a new holiday.

The CEO of both companies Jack Dorsey announced they will be adding Juneteenth as a company holiday.

Juneteenth is June 19, the day commemorates the freeing of slaves in Texas in 1865.

The decision comes as black lives matter protests take place across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd last month.

Dorsey called juneteenth “A day of celebration, education, and connection.”