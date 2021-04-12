Twins, Wild, Timberwolves games postponed following fatal Daunte Wright shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WFLA/AP) — The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have all postponed their games because of safety concerns following a fatal police shooting in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop

The Red Sox and Twins were scheduled to begin a four-game series Monday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins said their decision was made in consultation with Major League Baseball and state and local officials. There was no word yet about rescheduling or the status of games set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Daunte Wright, 20, died Sunday in a metropolitan area that was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. The death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was investigating.

Gannon said the shooting was accidental, as the officer-involved intended to fire a Taser and not a handgun during a struggle with Wright. Police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Gannon said at a news conference that the officer made a mistake, and he released body camera footage from the officer who fired. The footage showed three officers around a stopped car. When another officer attempts to handcuff Wright, a struggle ensues. The officer is heard shouting “Taser!” several times before firing her weapon.

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright,” the chief said.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting “deeply tragic.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that justice is done and our communities are made whole,” he said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that he was praying for Wright’s family “as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”

The Twins and Wild both released statements on Twitter following the postponement announcements.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the organization’s statement said. “The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

“Out of respect for the heartbreaking incent that occurred last night in Brooklyn Center, tonight’s Minnesota Wild game has been postponed. The decision was made in the best interests of our fans, employees, players, and community after discussions with local and state officials, and the National Hockey League. Tonight’s game has been rescheduled for May 12. The Minnesota Wild organization extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright.