CHICAGO — The bodies of two infant girls were discovered in a bathroom of a Streeterville childcare facility Thursday night.

According to police, the twin babies were found inside a garbage bag in the bathroom of a childcare center on the 400 block of East Ontario Street in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood just before 7 p.m.

Police said a cleaning crew found the newborns in garbage bags.

A spokesperson for the childcare said that a staff member experienced a medical emergency that resulted in an unanticipated delivery of newborn twin babies.

The baby girls were reportedly unresponsive and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago where they were pronounced dead.

The Bernice E. Lavin Center also said that all children and families at the center were safe and that none were involved in the incident.

The daycare is on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus and provides childcare for hospital employees.

Emotional and mental health support will be provided to all members of the team and families.

No further information has become available at this time.