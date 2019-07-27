Twin infants found dead after left in hot car; dad charged

NEW YORK (WFLA/CNN) – Infant twins were found dead Friday after they were left in a car for eight hours in New York City.

Their 39-year-old father, Juan Rodriguez, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

Police say Friday morning Rodriguez dropped one of his children, a 3-year-old at a home in Westchester and then proceeded to his job at a VA Medical Center in the Bronx.

The victims were 7-month-old twins – boy and girl Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez both were strapped in car seats in the back

Investigators say Rodriguez returned to his car to go home after his eight-hour shift and found the children in the car.

Temperatures in New York reached 86 degrees Friday, according to the national weather service.