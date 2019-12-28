Twin brothers killed in California crash on Christmas

PLEASANTON, Calif (KRON) – Three teen boys were killed in a crash in Pleasanton on Christmas.

Twin brothers Mark and Michael Urista were among the victims who died.

The twins, who were Dublin High School students, were with three other teens when the car they were in smashed into a power pole and then went into a tree.

Two other teens survived and they were taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The third victim who died was identified as Javier Ramirez, who was also a student at Dublin High School.

Superintendent Dave Marken with the Dublin Unified School District has released the following statement in response:

“Our entire community is mourning the loss of three Dublin High School students whose lives were taken much too soon. We learned that this week, on Christmas Day, five teens were involved in a tragic car accident in Pleasanton, where three of their lives were lost and the other two were taken to the hospital in critical condition. We’d like to share our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our students and let them know they are in our thoughts during this difficult time. We’ve spoken to the families involved, as well as the Alameda County Coroner’s Office today and can confirm the students whose lives were lost included: Javier Ramirez, as well as twin brothers Mark Anthony Urista and Michael Angelo Urista. Dublin High School student, Samantha Vargas Arceo, and another teen, whose name has not been released, remain in the hospital.

Our hearts hurt for our students, families and Dublin High School colleagues. This is a devastating loss to our community and it is important that we remember to take care of one another during this critical time. We’d like to invite you to join us for a Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 5:00pm at Dublin High School where we will celebrate, honor, and remember the lives of Javier Ramirez, Mark Anthony Urista, and Michael Angelo Urista.

At this time, we are working hard to ensure our students and staff are provided with the support they need to assist them during this difficult time. Our first day back to school is Tuesday, January 6, and we will have extra grief counselors and staff members ready to support them.”



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

A vigil for Mark and Michael is set for Sunday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Dublin High School Quad.

Anyone attending is asked to bring candles and photos to share.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Urista family here.

Latest Stories: