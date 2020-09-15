TV host Jim Cramer calls Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ in live interview

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – CNBC host Jim Cramer called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” during an interview Tuesday morning.

The “Mad Money” host was interviewing Pelosi on stalled negotiations on another coronavirus stimulus package when the remark was said.

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy — I’m sorry, that was the president,” Cramer said. “I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term.”

Pelosi apparently maintained her composure, responding to Cramer, “But you just did. But you just did.”

“Oh come on, you know what I mean,” Cramer replied.

Stay classy, Jim Cramer.



He just called Nancy Pelosi, “Crazy Nancy” – to her face, during an interview. pic.twitter.com/pzQmCG6Cnb — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 15, 2020

Soon afterward, Cramer’s name began trending on Twitter as clips of the exchange between the two began to make the rounds online.

When he received criticism on Twitter, Cramer defended himself and suggested his intentions were obvious.

“I challenge anyone to listen to the interview and think I wasn’t imitating what the president says and how repulsive I find it,” he tweeted.

He later issued an apology for the remark.

“It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of negotiations in Washington,” he said. “But it fell completely flat and I apologize for that. ”

Trump in the past has mocked Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” on Twitter.

Pelosi recently sparked backlash after she was caught on camera getting her hair done inside a San Francisco salon, despite local public health orders.

Pelosi said she was set up.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said that we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we could set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for the setup,” she said at a press conference earlier this month.

The salon owner denies that she set Pelosi up, and has since reportedly come out saying she is closing her shop due to all the negative attention she has received.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE TOP STORIES