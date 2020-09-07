TSA reports busiest travel day since March

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – It was a busy holiday weekend for air travel.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened almost a million people on Friday, a record high since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In comparison, they saw double that number the year before.

The TSA said it saw less people on Saturday, only about half a million people traveled that day.

