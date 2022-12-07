TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not uncommon for officers with the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) to find strange things hidden in carry-on bags — especially around the end of the year when airlines are flooded with customers traveling for the holidays.

For example, TSA agents at New York’s Laguardia Airport recently found a variety of tools and weapons in one man’s carry-on bag. The unusual array of items included three saw blades, a pair of nunchucks, a switchblade, and a knife that folds into a bullet-shaped sheath for good measure.

This week, however, a TSA officer found a dog that was “accidentally sent through the X-ray” machine at Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) in Madison, WI.

(Courtesy of TSA GreatLakes) (Courtesy of TSA GreatLakes)

The transportation authority shared two images showing the bag the dog was found in and the scan showing the animal stuffed inside.

“When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules,” a regional TSA Twitter account posted. “At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine.”

Just a few weeks prior, an orange cat was found in a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Agents said the animal was unharmed, but joked, “On the bright side, the cat is out of the bag and safely back home.”