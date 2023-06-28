TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airports across the nation are bracing for an influx of passengers as the Independence Day holiday approaches.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it anticipates the busiest travel days to occur from June 29 through July 5, when nearly 17.7 million are expected to pass through screening areas.

The peak travel day of the holiday weekend is expected to be Friday, with TSA screening an estimated 2.82 million individuals.

Friday’s travel figure would surpass the current single-day travel record since June 16, when TSA screened nearly 2.8 million passengers. The peak Independence Day holiday travel day was in 2019 when TSA screened 2.79 million passengers on July 7.

To stay one step ahead, TSA recommends following their Top 10 travel tips to get through the TSA security checkpoint faster:

TSA PreCheck members: Make sure the TSA PreCheck mark is on your boarding pass. Firearms and ammunition are not permitted in carry–on bags, but are permitted in checked bags when properly packed and declared. Pack an empty bag and know before you go. Give yourself plenty of time. Be aware of new checkpoint screening technology. Make sure you have an acceptable ID. Follow Transportation Security Officer (TSO) guidance. Respect TSA and other frontline airport and airline employees. Contact TSA with questions, compliments, complaints or assistance. School is out. Kids are welcome! TSA offers a series of videos made specifically for kids to help them understand what they can and cannot bring through the checkpoint.

For more information, visit TSA.gov.