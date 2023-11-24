TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger flying out of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was caught trying to hide a knife inside a loaf of bread, according to NBC affiliate KING.

TSA shared the incident from Wednesday on Twitter, saying, “Our sharp team from @flySEA recently discovered this knife hidden inside a loaf of bread. Our officers are trained to detect threats, including artfully concealed items. Great job!”

A TSA spokesperson said this was a great example of what lengths people will go to conceal a weapon and applauded their officers for detecting the threat.

“In that loaf of bread was a knife. Someone had stuck a knife in the middle of the loaf of bread cause they wanted to take their knife through the checkpoint. They thought the X-ray wouldn’t detect that. Well of course it did,” the spokesperson said, according to KING.

KING said the passenger will face a fine for trying to sneak a prohibited item through the TSA checkpoint.