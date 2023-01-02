TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of “Top 10 Catches” of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022.

This year’s list included guns, drugs, grenades, and more at a variety of airports across the country.

To watch the security administrations video counting down the top 10 finds, click the player above, or read the list below:

10. Money Crutches – El Paso International Airport (ELP)

9. Inert grenade – General Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

8. Cattle Prod – Dulles International Airport (IAD)

7. Gun in the PlayStation – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

6. Drug Scrunchies – Boise Airport (BOI)

5. Knife in laptop – Richmond International Airport (RIC)

4. Gun in sling – Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

3. Peanut Butter Firearm – John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

2. Gun inside of Chicken – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

1. Fentanyl Candy – Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)