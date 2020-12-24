TSA airport checks reach highest point since March 16

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Transportation Security Administration reported that Wednesday’s airport checkpoints were the highest its been since mid-March.

According to a TSA spokesperson, agents screened 1,191,123 people at airport checkpoints nationwide on Wednesday. The agency says it’s the highest checkpoint volume since March 16 when 1,257,823 people were screened.

TSA travel numbers from 2019 show that 1,937,235 were screened on Dec. 23, marking a 746,112 person difference from Wednesday’s numbers.

Overall, the total traveler numbers have notably been less than last year due to the pandemic, but are slowly climbing upward.

Both the TSA and Tampa International Airport have asked that if you are traveling over the holidays to please wear a mask and stay safe.