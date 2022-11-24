(WFLA) — The Transportation Security Administration said it had to let the cat out of the bag, literally, after finding a cat inside a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA posted photos of the feline on social media Tuesday, showing the car as it appeared in a screening machine at the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the administration, the passenger who owned the bag said they “didn’t know it was in there.”

To help avoid other passengers from making the same mistake, the TSA had some advice.

“Once at our screening area REMOVE GARFIELD FROM THE BAG before sending the CARRIER through the X-ray,” the TSA post read. “Take a meow-ment though if you believe your pet will make an escape. In this case, it’s purr-fectly okay to ask to speak with a supervisor who may have alternate screening options.”