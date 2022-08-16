In a message on his social media platform, Trump said the FBI agents who searched his home last week "stole" three passports, including one that he said was expired.

(NBC News) — Passports belonging to Donald Trump have been returned to the former president after last week’s FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home, a Justice Department official told NBC News on Monday.

The FBI acknowledged it had had the passports the same day Trump said on his social media platform that FBI agents who conducted the search on Aug. 8 took them.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said agents “stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else.” He did not provide further details or specify whether the travel documents were personal or government passports. (Presidents receive diplomatic passports when they take office.)

A Justice Department official said Trump’s passports have been returned.

