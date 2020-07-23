President Trump to throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump on Thursday announced he will throw the opening pitch at Yankee Stadium prior to the Aug. 15 game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

The president made the announcement as he hosted Yankees Hall of Fame closer pitcher Mariano Rivera at the White House.

Trump introduced Rivera who Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom as he pushed for schools to reopen in the fall.

“I have a very very special person who loves children who’s I think one of the greatest athletes of all time, a lot of people say the greatest pitcher of all time, known as a relief pitcher could have been whatever he wanted. He is the greatest reliever of all time by far substantially more saves than anybody else,” Trump said.

Rivera was also known for being the last player to wear the number 42, which has since been retired across the league in honor of Jackie Robinson.

President Trump did attend a World Series game in Washington, D.C. last year when the Nationals hosted the Astros however, the president has not thrown out a first pitch during his presidency.

The news comes following the announcement Dr. Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees have yet to comment on the announcement.