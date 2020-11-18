Trump to spend Thanksgiving at White House

, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington. Although only a few of America’s CEOs have made public statements about President Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss, many are worried about it in private. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Donald Trump and the first lady will be spending Thanksgiving at the White House instead of attending the annual dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The first lady’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed the plans in a “Holiday Scheduling Update” on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Trump and his family typically spend the holiday in Palm Beach and have Thanksgiving dinner in a ballroom alongside dues-paying members who purchase tickets to attend.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to questions Tuesday about whether the Mar-a-Lago event would be held given the spike in coronavirus cases and pleas from public health officials for Americans to limit the number of people they socialize with indoors this holiday season to limit the spread.