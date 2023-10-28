TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Trump spoke at a Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas just minutes after former Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to suspend his presidential campaign on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, Pence ended his campaign after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.

“It’s become clear to me: This is not my time,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering in Las Vegas. “So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.”

While Pence averted a constitutional crisis by rejecting the scheme, he drew Trump’s fury, as well as the wrath of many of Trump’s supporters, who still believed his lies about the election and see Pence as a traitor.

Among Trump critics, meanwhile, Pence was seen as an enabler who defended the former president at every turn and refused to criticize even Trump’s most indefensible actions time and again.

In the speech, Trump commented on the Israel-Hamas war and the border crisis. He also spoke about what voters could expect if he were re-elected in the 2024 presidential election, including protecting Jewish citizens and the border crisis.

“President Biden has turned the greatest blind eye to anti-semitism,” Trump said.

