Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(NewsNation Now) — Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida on Sunday.

The 45th president is due to speak this weekend at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, more commonly known as CPAC. The annual three-day summit of conservatism is already underway, but you have to scroll all the way to the end of the CPAC agenda to find Trump, who is set to close out the event with the final address. He is scheduled to take the stage at 3:40 p.m. EST.

Trump is expected to use his speech to assert his standing as the head of the party, as well as to criticize Biden’s first month in office, including the new president’s efforts to undo Trump’s immigration policies.

WFLA will live stream the event on WFLA.com.

Trump has begun to wade back into the public, calling into some news outlets after the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh and after golfer Tiger Woods’ serious car accident. His aides have been meeting this week to set benchmarks for fundraising and organization for candidates seeking his endorsement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.