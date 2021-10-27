Trump to attend World Series Game 4 in Atlanta, report says

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, third from left, arrive for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Also pictured are Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., second from left, and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Trump will attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to The Hill.

The visit to Atlanta comes after the city was passed over by Major League Baseball to host the All-Star Game over the summer following the state government’s enactment of tight voting restrictions, which drew a wave of backlash from Democrats and businesses. 

The Georgia law includes new limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, amid a push in Republican-led states to reduce voting options after Trump made baseless claims of widespread fraud in last year’s election.

The former president was greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of “Lock him up!” along with some cheers during Game 5 of the 2019’s World Series in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss