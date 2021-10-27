Trump to attend World Series Game 4 in Atlanta, report says

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, third from left, arrive for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Also pictured are Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., second from left, and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Trump will attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to The Hill.

The visit to Atlanta comes after the city was passed over by Major League Baseball to host the All-Star Game over the summer following the state government’s enactment of tight voting restrictions, which drew a wave of backlash from Democrats and businesses.

The Georgia law includes new limits on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run, amid a push in Republican-led states to reduce voting options after Trump made baseless claims of widespread fraud in last year’s election.

The former president was greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of “Lock him up!” along with some cheers during Game 5 of the 2019’s World Series in Washington, D.C.