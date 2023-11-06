Former President Trump took the stand under oath on Monday in the New York civil fraud trial in which he is one of the main defendants.

The trial puts Trump’s long storied career as a real estate mogul and business executive in major jeopardy. At stake are Trump’s business licenses and the potential for him to lose control of some of his most famed properties.

Trump’s highly-anticipated testimony is already proving contentious. He’s displayed his frustrations during several previous appearances in the courtroom where he sat the defendant’s table, at one point storming out of the courtroom.

Follow below for live updates from The Hill’s Ella Lee in New York.