Trump threatens to defund California schools if they use ‘1619 Project’

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Trump is threatening to take education away from California schools if they teach the “1619 Project” in their schools.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump said the US Department of Education would investigate whether California schools are using the New Yorks Times’ “1619 Project.”

Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded! https://t.co/dHsw6Y6Y3M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The Pulitzer-prize winning collection frames American history around the date of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America’s shores.

The message came after the president Friday banned federal agencies from conducting racial-sensitivity training related to “white privilege” and “critical race theory.”

Some schools have said they will adopt the “1619 Project” into their lessons, though a study hasn’t been conducted to determine how many.

