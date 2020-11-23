Trump set on veto of defense bill over renaming bases honoring Confederates

President Donald Trump arrives at the commencement ceremony for Army cadets in West Point, N.Y., on June 13. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is threatening to veto legislation to fund the military as one of his final acts in office unless a widely supported, bipartisan provision to rename military bases honoring Confederate military leaders is removed, according to White House, defense and congressional sources.

Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has privately told Republican lawmakers that he won’t back down from his position during the campaign that he would veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act if it includes an amendment to rename the bases.

A senior administration official confirmed Trump’s conversations with Republicans and his veto threat. “He’s said that,” the official said.

