Trump says U.S. has killed al-Baghdadi’s ‘number one replacement’

News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. had killed the “number one replacement” to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a U.S. raid over the weekend.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump wrote. “Most likely would have taken the top spot — Now he is also Dead!”

It was not immediately clear whom Trump was referring to, though on Monday a senior State Department official confirmed that ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir had been killed in Syria during an operation by U.S. forces in which the Syrian Democratic Forces also played a large role. Al Muhajir’s death was earlier announced by SDF commander Gen. Mazloum Abdi.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES:



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss