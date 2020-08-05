Trump says more Americans will be lost to coronavirus

FILE – President Donald Trump points to a question as he speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump’s demand that the U.S. government get a cut of Microsoft buying TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which has one hundred million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says more Americans will be lost to COVID-19.

Trump was asked in a Fox Business Network interview Tuesday about prospects for relations with China going forward.

Trump said the relationship has been “very badly hurt” by the spread of the coronavirus and he repeated his belief that China should have contained it.

The president noted the American death toll, saying somewhat prematurely that 160,000 had died from the disease caused by the virus. He told host Lou Dobbs: “We’re going to lose more.”

Trump added that millions would have been lost had he not intervened and “just let it ride.’

The U.S. death told from COVID-19 stood at more than 156,000 on Tuesday evening.