Trump says ‘leftist maniacs’ cost Team USA gold medal, blames ‘wokeness’

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint statement with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party — and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP’s next presidential nominee — in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) -Former President Trump on Thursday criticized the U.S. women’s national soccer team by saying the team would have won the gold medal and not the bronze at the Olympics if they weren’t “woke.”

In a statement, the former president claimed the team was “headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze.”

As part of his statement, Trump criticized Megan Rapinoe and her teammates for kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem at the Tokyo Olympics.

“There were a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem,” Trump contended.

Although viral posts on Facebook alleged several took a knee in protest, no players knelt after the team decided earlier this year to stop kneeling during the anthem.

Trump concluded his statement by taking aim at Megan Rapinoe, calling her “the woman with the purple hair” and saying she “played terribly,” despite the fact she netted two goals and was the game’s leading scorer.