Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – AUGUST 02: Robert C. OBrien, special envoy sent by Donald Trump, returns to the courthouse after the lunch break on the third day of the A$AP Rocky assault trial at the Stockholm city courthouse on August 2, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. American rapper A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, along with Dave Rispers and Bladimir Corniel are on trial for assault after an alleged confrontation with a man in Stockholm in June. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss