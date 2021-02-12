Trump defense wraps up closing in three hours

In this image from video, Michael van der Veen, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) -The defense attorneys for Donald Trump have wrapped up their presentation in the former president’s impeachment trial.

Lawyers argued for three hours Friday that Trump didn’t incite the Jan. 6 rally crowd to riot at the U.S. Capitol and that his words were merely figures of speech. They say the case against Trump was a political witch hunt by Democrats and was not valid because he is no longer in office.

Their truncated defense barely used the full time allotted, 16 hours over two days. Many senators minds appear already made up.

Trump is accused of incitement of insurrection in the mob siege at the Capitol. Five people died. Senators will next be able to ask the lawyers questions when the trial resumes.